Membership

Mzilikazi Cultural Festival Memberships

BaThwakazi abahle,The leadership committee invites you to join the Mzilikazi Cultural Festival Membership Program.The Mzilikazi Cultural Festival Membership Program is an invitation to belong to something bigger than an event — it is a living community dedicated to celebrating our Ndebele culture, history, creativity, and connection.By becoming a member, you are actively supporting the preservation, expression, and sharing of our Ndebele heritage through music, art, dance, storytelling, food, education, and intergenerational exchange.This festival is named in honor of King Mzilikazi, symbolizing strength, migration, resilience, and cultural pride. Membership ensures that this legacy continues for generations to come..What Your Membership SupportsProducing the annual Mzilikazi Cultural FestivalCreating youth, family, and community programmingAnnuity investments to ensure funding of future eventsWhy Membership MattersMembership provides the foundation that allows the festival to grow with integrity and community ownership.Your membership is not a donation alone — it is a statement:“I belong. I support. I carry this culture forward.”Join UsBecome a member today and help shape a festival — and a legacy — that honors the past, energizes the present, and inspires the future.