NAACP Mount Vernon, NY Branch
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NAACP Mount Vernon, NY Branch

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NAACP Mount Vernon, NY Branch

Our mission

The NAACP Mt Vernon, NY Branch advocates for civil rights and social justice, empowering community through education, activism, and local leaders. Their mission is to create a more equitable society for all by addressing systemic injustices.
Events
Events
NAACP 2026 Community Heroes
Event
NAACP 2026 Community Heroes
Jul 25, 12:00 - 5:00 PM EDT
103 W 2nd St, Mt Vernon, NY 10550, USA
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Donate to Change Outcomes
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Contact information

[email protected]
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