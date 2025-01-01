NAACP Mount Vernon, NY Branch
Subscribe
Donate
NAACP Mount Vernon, NY Branch
Our mission
The NAACP Mt Vernon, NY Branch advocates for civil rights and social justice, empowering community through education, activism, and local leaders. Their mission is to create a more equitable society for all by addressing systemic injustices.
Events
Events
Event
NAACP 2026 Community Heroes
Jul 25, 12:00 - 5:00 PM EDT
103 W 2nd St, Mt Vernon, NY 10550, USA
Get your tickets
More ways to support us
Donation
Donate to Change Outcomes
$0 of $2,000 goal
Donate today
Contact information
[email protected]
Powered by