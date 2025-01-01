Nabbar Temple #128 & Nabbar Court #123
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Our mission
Nabbar Temple #128 and Nabbar Court #123 foster community, brotherhood, and philanthropy through social events and charitable activities, promoting unity and support among members while honoring traditions and values of service.
Events
Events
Event
Nabbar Temple No. 128 and Nabbar Court No. 123 Summer Bash
Jun 13, 2:00 - 8:00 PM EDT
2002 Campbellton Rd SW, Atlanta, GA 30311, USA
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Event
Nabbar Temple & Court Joint Ball
Jul 17, 4:00 PM - Jul 19, 5:00 PM EDT
210 Peachtree St NW, Atlanta, GA 30303, USA
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Our website
https://www.nabbartemple128.org/
Contact information
[email protected]
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