NABSTMC MD Chapter, Inc

Event

NABSTMC Maryland Chapter - Scholarship Donation

Buffalo Soldiers Maryland Chapter Scholarship ProgramFuel the Future. Honor the Legacy. Change a Life.The Buffalo Soldiers Maryland Chapter Scholarship Program is more than financial assistance — it is an investment in excellence, leadership, and legacy.Rooted in the proud history of the original Buffalo Soldiers — men of courage, discipline, and service — our scholarship program carries that spirit forward by empowering the next generation of scholars. Each year, we award scholarships to deserving students who demonstrate academic achievement, leadership potential, integrity, and a commitment to community impact.Our flagship award, the William C. Price Memorial Scholarship, recognizes students who embody strength of character and a drive to succeed. These young leaders are pursuing degrees at universities, community colleges, and trade schools — preparing to become engineers, educators, entrepreneurs, public servants, and innovators.Your contribution does more than cover tuition. It:Opens doors to higher educationRelieves financial burdens for familiesRewards discipline, service, and perseveranceStrengthens communities through educated leadershipPreserves a powerful legacy of excellenceEvery dollar donated goes directly toward supporting students and expanding opportunity. When you give, you are not simply making a donation — you are standing in the gap for a future leader.Join us in building something that lasts.