NABSTMC MD Chapter, Inc

NABSTMC MD Chapter, Inc

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Our mission

NABSTMC Maryland Chapter empowers communities through motorcycle fellowship, remembrance, and impactful events. They provide scholarships, preserve history, and invest in youth development to strengthen future leaders and community engagement.
Events
Events
Buffalo Thunder Weekend 2026
Event
Buffalo Thunder Weekend 2026
May 22, 6:00 PM - May 24, 1:00 PM EDT
Southern Maryland, MD, USA
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More ways to support us
NABSTMC Maryland Chapter - Scholarship Donation
Event
NABSTMC Maryland Chapter - Scholarship Donation
Buffalo Soldiers Maryland Chapter Scholarship ProgramFuel the Future. Honor the Legacy. Change a Life.The Buffalo Soldiers Maryland Chapter Scholarship Program is more than financial assistance — it is an investment in excellence, leadership, and legacy.Rooted in the proud history of the original Buffalo Soldiers — men of courage, discipline, and service — our scholarship program carries that spirit forward by empowering the next generation of scholars. Each year, we award scholarships to deserving students who demonstrate academic achievement, leadership potential, integrity, and a commitment to community impact.Our flagship award, the William C. Price Memorial Scholarship, recognizes students who embody strength of character and a drive to succeed. These young leaders are pursuing degrees at universities, community colleges, and trade schools — preparing to become engineers, educators, entrepreneurs, public servants, and innovators.Your contribution does more than cover tuition. It:Opens doors to higher educationRelieves financial burdens for familiesRewards discipline, service, and perseveranceStrengthens communities through educated leadershipPreserves a powerful legacy of excellenceEvery dollar donated goes directly toward supporting students and expanding opportunity. When you give, you are not simply making a donation — you are standing in the gap for a future leader.Join us in building something that lasts.
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Our website

https://www.buffalo-thunder.com/

Contact information

[email protected]
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