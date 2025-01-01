(NAHSE FL) National Association of Health Service Executives - Florida Chapter
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(NAHSE FL) National Association of Health Service Executives - Florida Chapter

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(NAHSE FL) National Association of Health Service Executives - Florida Chapter

Our mission

NAHSE Florida empowers future healthcare leaders by providing scholarships and mentorship to students in health-related fields, reducing financial barriers and fostering professional development to strengthen communities across Florida.
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Help Our Future Healthcare Leaders
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Our website

https://www.nahseflorida.org/

Contact information

[email protected]
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