NANSEMOND-SUFFOLK NAACP BRANCH

NANSEMOND-SUFFOLK NAACP BRANCH

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Our mission

The Nansemond-Suffolk NAACP Branch advocates for civil rights, social justice, and equality in the community. They engage in educational initiatives and fundraising to support their mission of empowering marginalized voices and promoting equity.
Past events
Past events
Freedom Funday: Nothing Bundt Fun!
Event
Freedom Funday: Nothing Bundt Fun!
Apr 22, 11:00 AM - May 9, 10:30 AM EDT

Our website

https://www.facebook.com/suffolknansemondnaacp/

Contact information

[email protected]
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