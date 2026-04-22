NANSEMOND-SUFFOLK NAACP BRANCH
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Our mission
The Nansemond-Suffolk NAACP Branch advocates for civil rights, social justice, and equality in the community. They engage in educational initiatives and fundraising to support their mission of empowering marginalized voices and promoting equity.
Past events
Past events
Event
Freedom Funday: Nothing Bundt Fun!
Apr 22, 11:00 AM - May 9, 10:30 AM EDT
Our website
https://www.facebook.com/suffolknansemondnaacp/
Contact information
[email protected]
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