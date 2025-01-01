Nation of Patriots
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Nation of Patriots

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Nation of Patriots

Our mission

Nation of Patriots unites communities to support wounded veterans and their families. Through initiatives like The Patriot Tour, they raise awareness and provide financial assistance, ensuring veterans receive the help they deserve.
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Nation of Patriots - Online Shop
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Nation of Patriots - Online Shop
Thank you for supporting the Nation of Patriots™!Every item in this store represents more than just merchandise — it represents a mission to unite our nation beneath the American flag and support those who have sacrificed for our freedom.The Nation of Patriots™ is a 100% volunteer-run nonprofit organization dedicated to raising awareness and providing financial assistance to wounded veterans and their families. Through initiatives like The Patriot Tour™, we carry one American flag across all 50 states, bringing communities together in honor of those who have served.When you purchase items, you are directly contributing to this mission. 100% of proceeds go toward supporting veterans, helping provide relief for physical, emotional, and financial hardships.By wearing and sharing these items, you are helping us:Raise awareness for veteran needs across our communitiesSupport programs that directly assist qualified veteransHonor the service and sacrifice of our nation’s heroesTogether, we can continue making a difference in the lives of veterans and their families while honoring the service and sacrifice of those who have defended our freedom.UNITE. SUPPORT. MAKE A DIFFERENCE.
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Our website

https://nationofpatriots.org/

Contact information

[email protected]
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