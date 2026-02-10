National Asian American Theaterfestival Inc

Donation

Support The Consortium of Asian American Theaters & Artists’ (CAATA)

The Consortium of Asian American Theaters & Artists (CAATA) has served as a national home for artists, visionaries, and leaders advancing the field of theater through a culturally grounded and justice-rooted lens.We center Asian American, Pacific Islander, Native Hawaiian (AAPINH),South West Asia and North Africa (SWANA), Middle East and North Africa (MENA), and Mixed-Race artists whose stories, practices, and perspectives are vital to the future of theater.From our National ConFest gatherings to community advocacy, regional convenings, trainings, and organizational partnerships, we’ve grown a thriving, interconnected community of artists and changemakers.In 2026, we celebrate two decades of CAATA’s legacy, and we invite you to help us shape what comes next.Your gift to CAATA will help us:✅ Honor our legacy through archival and storytelling projects✅ Invest in the next generation through artists and leadership sustainability✅ Launch our future community initiatives, including our next ConFest, online trainings, regional convenings, and celebrations✅ Strengthen our infrastructure for the years to comeCAATA is more than an organization. It’s a movement. A community. A cultural force.Your support helps ensure that we continue to grow, gather, and uplift artists who are transforming the field.Suggested Donation Tiers (Customizable):$20 — To support an artist, join our membership$100 — Sustain the next generation of AAPINH, SWANA, MENA, and Mixed-Race theatermakers$250 — Fund storytelling and archival projects$500 — Invest in our leadership, ConFest, trainings and future$1,000 — Be a CAATA ChampionThank you for walking with us, dreaming with us, and celebrating this milestone in community.