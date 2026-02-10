National Asian American Theaterfestival Inc

National Asian American Theaterfestival Inc

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Our mission

The National Asian American Theater Festival Inc. champions AANHPI, SWANA, MENA, and Mixed Race artists by promoting their stories, challenging stereotypes, and fostering a vibrant theater community that reflects diverse voices and experiences.
Past events
Past events
CAATA Connects x TFOC: Where Our Journeys Meet - Black & AAPI Solidarity
Event
CAATA Connects x TFOC: Where Our Journeys Meet - Black & AAPI Solidarity
Feb 10, 6:00 - 7:30 PM EST
Zoom Link
CAATA Connects: 20 Years Forward
Event
CAATA Connects: 20 Years Forward
Jan 19, 6:00 - 7:30 PM EST
CAATA's New Member Health Care Plan
Event
CAATA's New Member Health Care Plan
Nov 19, 6:00 - 7:00 PM EST
Zoom
CAATA & The Shubert Foundation Webinar
Event
CAATA & The Shubert Foundation Webinar
Nov 17, 5:30 - 6:30 PM EST
Zoom
More ways to support us
Celebrating 20 Years of CAATA
Donation
Celebrating 20 Years of CAATA
$1,952 of $20,000 goal
Donate today
Support The Consortium of Asian American Theaters & Artists’ (CAATA)
Donation
Support The Consortium of Asian American Theaters & Artists’ (CAATA)
The Consortium of Asian American Theaters & Artists (CAATA) has served as a national home for artists, visionaries, and leaders advancing the field of theater through a culturally grounded and justice-rooted lens.We center Asian American, Pacific Islander, Native Hawaiian (AAPINH),South West Asia and North Africa (SWANA), Middle East and North Africa (MENA), and Mixed-Race artists whose stories, practices, and perspectives are vital to the future of theater.From our National ConFest gatherings to community advocacy, regional convenings, trainings, and organizational partnerships, we’ve grown a thriving, interconnected community of artists and changemakers.In 2026, we celebrate two decades of CAATA’s legacy, and we invite you to help us shape what comes next.Your gift to CAATA will help us:✅ Honor our legacy through archival and storytelling projects✅ Invest in the next generation through artists and leadership sustainability✅ Launch our future community initiatives, including our next ConFest, online trainings, regional convenings, and celebrations✅ Strengthen our infrastructure for the years to comeCAATA is more than an organization. It’s a movement. A community. A cultural force.Your support helps ensure that we continue to grow, gather, and uplift artists who are transforming the field.Suggested Donation Tiers (Customizable):$20 — To support an artist, join our membership$100 — Sustain the next generation of AAPINH, SWANA, MENA, and Mixed-Race theatermakers$250 — Fund storytelling and archival projects$500 — Invest in our leadership, ConFest, trainings and future$1,000 — Be a CAATA ChampionThank you for walking with us, dreaming with us, and celebrating this milestone in community.
Donate today

Our website

https://www.caata.net/

Contact information

[email protected]
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