National Association For The Advancement Of Colored People

It’s one thing for a community to survive — it’s another thing for it to truly thrive.By becoming a member of the NAACP, you are taking your advocacy a step further and making a personal commitment to strengthening our communities through education, economic empowerment, health and wellness, civic engagement, and racial justice.Being part of the NAACP means helping to:• Provide scholarships for students, grants for Black entrepreneurs, and critical resources for families and communities during times of crisis• Support local volunteers and leaders who are creating change and preserving culture in communities across the country• Amplify the voice of Black America to ensure equitable solutions to the issues impacting our communities most• Work alongside activists, organizers, and local NAACP branches to advance meaningful change• Organize marches, rallies, and direct action campaigns that bring awareness to local and national issues• Advocate for access to quality education, healthcare, housing, and economic opportunities• Participate in voter registration and civic engagement efforts that strengthen our democracy• Attend national events, regional conferences, and leadership trainings to grow as advocates and community leadersTogether, we are building stronger communities and creating lasting change for future generations.For additional questions regarding membership, please contact the Membership Department at [email protected]