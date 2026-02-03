National Forum For Black Public Administrators Inc
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Our mission
The National Forum For Black Public Administrators empowers Black professionals in public administration through advocacy, education, and networking, aiming to enhance leadership and promote diversity within government and public service sectors.
Events
Upcoming
Past
Upcoming
Past
Events
Event
NFBPA CAC Polo shirts and Tshirt sales
Feb 3, 11:00 AM - May 31, 2:00 PM MDT
200 W Washington St, Phoenix, AZ 85003, USA
Get your tickets
Event
NFBPA-CAC Juneteenth Event June 18, 2026
Jun 18, 4:00 - 8:00 PM MDT
200 W Washington St, Phoenix, AZ 85003, USA
Get your tickets
Our website
https://www.aznfbpa.org/
Contact information
[email protected]
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