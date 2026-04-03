Membership

Individual Memberships

Join The Latino Collective, a community of practitioners, stakeholders, and supporters of inclusive leadership development! Your membership not only grants you access to exclusive benefits but also directly supports our collective mission. 🤝The Latino Collective's mission is to amplify, cultivate, and elevate culture, engagement, and inclusion professionals in public and private sectors. We strive to:Amplify the voices and contributions of leaders across industries and dimensions of human differences.Cultivate talent by developing and supporting the next generation of professionals through networking, mentorship and content / resources exchange.Elevate individuals into senior leadership opportunities through support, sponsorship and recognition.Together, we foster inclusive organizational cultures where leaders thrive and make lasting impact. The Latino Collective is powered by The National Hispanic Corporate Council.Thank you for choosing to be part of our community. Together, we can make a positive impact on our colleagues, companies, and communities. 🚀Ready to make a difference? Start your journey by becoming a member now!