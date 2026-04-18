National Latino Peace Officers Association E Los Angeles Chapter
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National Latino Peace Officers Association E Los Angeles Chapter

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National Latino Peace Officers Association E Los Angeles Chapter

Our mission

We promote community safety and trust through education, outreach, and support for Latino law enforcement, fostering positive relationships between police and the communities they serve.
Events
Events
NLPOA ELA Golf Tournament Sponsorship
Event
NLPOA ELA Golf Tournament Sponsorship
Nov 20, 8:30 - 7:00 PM PST
1509 Workman Mill Rd, Whittier, CA 90601, USA
Get your tickets
More ways to support us
Become a Member of NLPOA ELA
Membership
Become a Member of NLPOA ELA
Honoring Family, Education, and Community…Through Service and Mentorship.Goals of the NLPOA… Promote equality and professionalism in law enforcement. Create a fraternal professional association that provides training and workshops to promote education and career enhancement. Develop a strong commitment to community service. •Objectives of the NLPOA… Build bridges between law enforcement and their communities while working to reduce tensions through awareness programs and role model programs. NLPOA HISTORY The National Latino Peace Officers Association is the largest Latino Law Enforcement Association in the USA. Founded in the 1970’s by two Latino Peace Officers who had a vision…John Parraz, Sacramento Sheriff’s Office, and Vicente Calderon, California Highway Patrol. Both men used their personal time and money to organize and create what is known today as the “National Latino Peace Officers Association”. Today the NLPOA has chapters from coast to coast Regular membership is available to peace officers actively employed or retired from a position in the criminal justice system and support the NLPOA mission. Associate membership is available to non-sworn persons who support the NLPOA mission and objectives.Tax deductible ID #38-3809590
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Donate to NLPOA: Empowering Youth, Families, and Communities
Donation
Donate to NLPOA: Empowering Youth, Families, and Communities
The National Latino Peace Officers Association – East Los Angeles Chapter (NLPOA ELA) is dedicated to building safer, stronger communities by fostering trust, supporting youth programs, and creating opportunities that uplift the next generation.We are committed to:Scholarships & Education – Helping students achieve their dreams through financial support.Youth & Community Programs – Providing mentorship, leadership development, and positive role models.Community Engagement – Strengthening relationships between law enforcement and the neighborhoods we serve.Why Your Gift MattersYour donation directly supports programs that:Fund scholarships for local students.Provide resources for youth development programs.Help us host community events that bring people together.Build stronger partnerships between law enforcement and our community.Every dollar makes a difference—whether it’s helping a young person go to college, supporting outreach efforts, or sustaining the work that strengthens trust and unity in East LA.
Donate today
Sponsor a Child at the NLPOA ELA Shop with a Cop Event
Donation
Sponsor a Child at the NLPOA ELA Shop with a Cop Event
Sponsor a Child for the NLPOA ELA “Shop with a Cop” EventPartner with the National Latino Peace Officers Association – East Los Angeles Chapter to create meaningful, trust-building moments between youth and law enforcement.Your sponsorship directly supports a local child, providing them with a positive experience alongside officers who serve their community. For corporate partners, this is an opportunity to demonstrate social responsibility and strengthen your connection to the communities you operate in. For law enforcement agencies, it’s a chance to invest in proactive engagement and mentorship.Together, we can build trust, uplift families, and shape a safer, more united future.Support a child today and be part of the change.
Donate today

Our website

https://nlpoaeastlosangeles.org/

Contact information

[email protected]
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