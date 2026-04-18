National Latino Peace Officers Association E Los Angeles Chapter

Membership

Become a Member of NLPOA ELA

Honoring Family, Education, and Community…Through Service and Mentorship.Goals of the NLPOA… Promote equality and professionalism in law enforcement. Create a fraternal professional association that provides training and workshops to promote education and career enhancement. Develop a strong commitment to community service. •Objectives of the NLPOA… Build bridges between law enforcement and their communities while working to reduce tensions through awareness programs and role model programs. NLPOA HISTORY The National Latino Peace Officers Association is the largest Latino Law Enforcement Association in the USA. Founded in the 1970’s by two Latino Peace Officers who had a vision…John Parraz, Sacramento Sheriff’s Office, and Vicente Calderon, California Highway Patrol. Both men used their personal time and money to organize and create what is known today as the “National Latino Peace Officers Association”. Today the NLPOA has chapters from coast to coast Regular membership is available to peace officers actively employed or retired from a position in the criminal justice system and support the NLPOA mission. Associate membership is available to non-sworn persons who support the NLPOA mission and objectives.Tax deductible ID #38-3809590