National Latino Peace Officers Association E Los Angeles Chapter

Donate to NLPOA: Empowering Youth, Families, and Communities
The National Latino Peace Officers Association – East Los Angeles Chapter (NLPOA ELA) is dedicated to building safer, stronger communities by fostering trust, supporting youth programs, and creating opportunities that uplift the next generation.We are committed to:Scholarships & Education – Helping students achieve their dreams through financial support.Youth & Community Programs – Providing mentorship, leadership development, and positive role models.Community Engagement – Strengthening relationships between law enforcement and the neighborhoods we serve.Why Your Gift MattersYour donation directly supports programs that:Fund scholarships for local students.Provide resources for youth development programs.Help us host community events that bring people together.Build stronger partnerships between law enforcement and our community.Every dollar makes a difference—whether it’s helping a young person go to college, supporting outreach efforts, or sustaining the work that strengthens trust and unity in East LA.