National Medal of Honor Museum Foundation

National Medal of Honor Museum Foundation

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Our mission

The National Medal of Honor Museum Foundation honors the bravery and sacrifices of Medal of Honor recipients, promoting their stories to inspire future generations and foster a culture of service and patriotism in the community.
Events
Events
Teaching History Through Inquiry, Storytelling, and Student Engagement
Event
Teaching History Through Inquiry, Storytelling, and Student Engagement
Jun 2, 9:00 - 3:00 PM CDT
1861 AT&T Way, Arlington, TX 76011, USA
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Stories in Action: Summer Field Trip Experience
Event
Stories in Action: Summer Field Trip Experience
Jun 3 - Jul 29 | 16 dates & times
1861 AT&T Way, Arlington, TX 76011, USA
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The Ivy Hero: Transformational Teaching Through History, Literacy, and Student Engagement
Event
The Ivy Hero: Transformational Teaching Through History, Literacy, and Student Engagement
Jun 4, 9:00 - 3:00 PM CDT
1861 AT&T Way, Arlington, TX 76011, USA
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More ways to support us
Be Part of the Legacy
Membership
Be Part of the Legacy
Membership at the National Medal of Honor MuseumEvery membership inspires America to celebrate courage and character while preserving and promoting the ripple effect of extraordinary acts of service. As a member, you help ensure that the stories of Medal of Honor Recipients continue to shape and inspire future generations.Enjoy exclusive benefits including unlimited Exhibit Deck admission, a commemorative Membership Challenge Coin, FREE Black Rifle Coffee Co. drip coffee each time you visit, invitations to special events, and much more.How will you go above and beyond?
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Youth Field Trip Campaign
Donation
Youth Field Trip Campaign
$0 of $250,000 goal
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Cornerstone Membership
Membership
Cornerstone Membership
Honoring Those Who Built the FoundationReserved for our founding supporters, the Cornerstone Membership recognizes those who stood with us before the Museum opened its doors.Your continued annual membership ensures the stories of Medal of Honor Recipients — their sacrifice, courage, and character — are preserved and shared for generations to come.As a Cornerstone Member, you enjoy:Unlimited Exhibit Deck admissionA commemorative Membership Challenge CoinComplimentary drip coffee during each visitInvitations to exclusive events and special programsYour membership is more than access. It is stewardship — sustaining a national legacy and helping inspire America through true stories of courage and service.
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Our website

https://www.mohmuseum.org/

Contact information

[email protected]
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