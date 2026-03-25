National Medal of Honor Museum Foundation

Membership

Cornerstone Membership

Honoring Those Who Built the FoundationReserved for our founding supporters, the Cornerstone Membership recognizes those who stood with us before the Museum opened its doors.Your continued annual membership ensures the stories of Medal of Honor Recipients — their sacrifice, courage, and character — are preserved and shared for generations to come.As a Cornerstone Member, you enjoy:Unlimited Exhibit Deck admissionA commemorative Membership Challenge CoinComplimentary drip coffee during each visitInvitations to exclusive events and special programsYour membership is more than access. It is stewardship — sustaining a national legacy and helping inspire America through true stories of courage and service.