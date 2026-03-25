National Medal of Honor Museum Foundation

Be Part of the Legacy
Membership at the National Medal of Honor MuseumEvery membership inspires America to celebrate courage and character while preserving and promoting the ripple effect of extraordinary acts of service. As a member, you help ensure that the stories of Medal of Honor Recipients continue to shape and inspire future generations.Enjoy exclusive benefits including unlimited Exhibit Deck admission, a commemorative Membership Challenge Coin, FREE Black Rifle Coffee Co. drip coffee each time you visit, invitations to special events, and much more.How will you go above and beyond?