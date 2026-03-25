National Pan-Hellenic Council of Essex County
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Our mission
The National Pan-Hellenic Council of Essex County promotes Black Greek excellence and community upliftment through events like the Roll Bounce skate party, fostering cultural pride and supporting service initiatives that benefit the community.
Past events
Past events
Event
Roll Bounce a 90's themed Skate Party
Mar 25, 6:00 - 9:00 PM EDT
Clifton Avenue, 7th Ave, Newark, NJ 07104, USA
Contact information
[email protected]
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