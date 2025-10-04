Greater Akron NPHC
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Greater Akron NPHC
Our mission
The National Pan Hellenic Council of Greater Akron promotes unity and collaboration among historically Black fraternities and sororities, fostering community service, cultural awareness, and educational advancement in the Akron area.
Events
Upcoming
Past
Upcoming
Past
Events
Event
DAP Juneteenth Celebration ANPHC Tent Volunteering
Jun 7, 12:00 - 8:00 PM EDT
200 S Main St, Akron, OH 44308, USA
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Event
50th Annual West Akron Parade Juneteenth Edition
Jun 20, 12:00 - 2:00 PM EDT
1040 Copley Rd, Akron, OH 44320, USA
Get your tickets
More ways to support us
Donation
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Our website
https://akronnphc.org/
Contact information
[email protected]
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