National Pan-Hellenic Council of Greater Fredericksburg
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Our mission
The National Pan-Hellenic Council of Greater Fredericksburg fosters unity among historically Black fraternities and sororities, promoting community service, cultural awareness, and educational initiatives to uplift and empower the local community.
Events
Events
Event
Greek Night with Fred Nats
Sep 4, 6:00 - 10:00 PM EDT
Fredericksburg, VA 22401, USA
Get your tickets
Our website
https://nphcfred.org/
Contact information
[email protected]
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