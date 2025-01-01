National Pan-Hellenic Council of Greater Fredericksburg

National Pan-Hellenic Council of Greater Fredericksburg

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Our mission

The National Pan-Hellenic Council of Greater Fredericksburg fosters unity among historically Black fraternities and sororities, promoting community service, cultural awareness, and educational initiatives to uplift and empower the local community.
Events
Events
Greek Night with Fred Nats
Event
Greek Night with Fred Nats
Sep 4, 6:00 - 10:00 PM EDT
Fredericksburg, VA 22401, USA
Get your tickets

Our website

https://nphcfred.org/

Contact information

[email protected]
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