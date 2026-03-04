National Public Pension Fund Association Inc

Capital Connections Summit Sponsor BlackRock
As a Capital Connections Summit Sponsor, your organization stands alongside NPPFA’s mission to offer training, services, and support to investors, public employers, and their organizations.Your support helps underwrite substantive educational sessions, policy discussions, and research shared at the Summit. Sponsors receive prominent recognition throughout the event, including branding in program materials and dedicated networking opportunities with institutional investors and public pension leaders.Please complete the form below to confirm your sponsorship and ensure accurate listing of your organization and representatives.