National School Boards Association

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Stand Up for Public Schools

Public Education is the Promise. You are the Protector. Public education is more than a system of buildings and books. It is the last true common ground in our democracy and the greatest engine of opportunity ever created. But today, the "noise" is louder than ever. Our schools are being treated as political battlefields, and the federal landscape is shifting under our feet. It is no longer enough to simply be present. We must be protective. When you give to the Stand Up for Public Schools campaign, you aren't just supporting an organization—you are protecting an institution. When you give to the Stand Up for Public Schools campaign, your donation goes directly toward: ADVOCATE: We champion the needs of your district on Capitol Hill, ensuring federal mandates like IDEA are fully funded while securing local control so that decisions stay in your community, not within a "bureaucratic maze."EQUIP: We provide school board members with the research-backed tools and specialized training—from effective teaching and learning models to cybersecurity—needed to navigate a complex new era of education.UNITE: Be part of a national movement, ensuring that whether you are in a rural township or an urban center, you never stand alone. Take Your Stand.[ DONATE NOW ] Public education is the promise of America, and we are its proudest defenders. NSBA is a 501(c)(3) organization. Your contribution is fully tax-deductible; no goods or services were provided in exchange for this gift. Thank you for standing with the 50 million children who are the future of our nation.