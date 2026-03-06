National Society United States Daughters of 1812
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Our mission
The National Society United States Daughters of 1812 promotes patriotism, historical preservation, and education about the War of 1812, fostering a spirit of community service and national pride among its members and the public.
Past events
Past events
Event
State Board of Management 2026 March
Mar 6, 9:30 - 1:00 PM EST
2100 Annapolis Mall Rd, Annapolis, MD 21401, USA
Event
State Board of Management 2025 October
Oct 3, 9:30 - 12:30 PM EDT
2100 Annapolis Mall Rd, Annapolis, MD 21401, USA
Contact information
[email protected]
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