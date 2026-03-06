National Society United States Daughters of 1812

National Society United States Daughters of 1812

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Our mission

The National Society United States Daughters of 1812 promotes patriotism, historical preservation, and education about the War of 1812, fostering a spirit of community service and national pride among its members and the public.
Past events
Past events
State Board of Management 2026 March
Event
State Board of Management 2026 March
Mar 6, 9:30 - 1:00 PM EST
2100 Annapolis Mall Rd, Annapolis, MD 21401, USA
State Board of Management 2025 October
Event
State Board of Management 2025 October
Oct 3, 9:30 - 12:30 PM EDT
2100 Annapolis Mall Rd, Annapolis, MD 21401, USA

Contact information

[email protected]
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