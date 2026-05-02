National Women of Achievement, Incorporated- BMCC
Subscribe
Our mission
National Women of Achievement, Incorporated empowers women through scholarships and community engagement, fostering leadership and educational opportunities for deserving students to achieve their dreams.
Past events
Past events
Event
Profiles of Prominence Annual Scholarship Gala
May 1, 7:00 - 11:00 PM CDT
1992 Wenonah-Oxmoor Rd, Birmingham, AL 35211, USA
Our website
https://www.nationalwomenofachievement.org/
Contact information
[email protected]
Powered by