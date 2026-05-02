National Women of Achievement, Incorporated- BMCC

National Women of Achievement, Incorporated- BMCC

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Our mission

National Women of Achievement, Incorporated empowers women through scholarships and community engagement, fostering leadership and educational opportunities for deserving students to achieve their dreams.
Past events
Past events
Profiles of Prominence Annual Scholarship Gala
Event
Profiles of Prominence Annual Scholarship Gala
May 1, 7:00 - 11:00 PM CDT
1992 Wenonah-Oxmoor Rd, Birmingham, AL 35211, USA

Our website

https://www.nationalwomenofachievement.org/

Contact information

[email protected]
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