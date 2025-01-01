National Youth Science Foundation
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Our mission
The National Youth Science Foundation fosters scientific curiosity and innovation among youth through hands-on programs and camps, empowering the next generation of scientists and leaders to explore and engage with STEM fields.
Events
Events
Event
Robotics Camp
Jun 1, 9:00 AM - Jun 5, 10:00 PM EDT
1 John Marshall Dr, Huntington, WV 25755, USA
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Event
Microbiology Camp
Jun 8, 9:00 AM - Jun 12, 4:00 PM EDT
1 John Marshall Dr, Huntington, WV 25755, USA
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Event
Physiology and Chemistry Camp
Jun 15, 9:00 AM - Jun 19, 4:00 PM EDT
1 John Marshall Dr, Huntington, WV 25755, USA
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Event
Water Explorer’s STEAM Day Camp
Jul 7, 9:00 AM - Jul 10, 10:00 AM EDT
1 John Marshall Dr, Huntington, WV 25755, USA
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Event
Criminal Justice / Forensics Camp
Jul 13, 9:00 AM - Jul 17, 4:00 PM EDT
1 John Marshall Dr, Huntington, WV 25755, USA
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Event
Numbers Explosion: Exploring Math and Physics
Jul 20, 9:00 AM - Jul 24, 4:00 PM EDT
1 John Marshall Dr, Huntington, WV 25755, USA
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Our website
https://www.nysacademy.org/
Contact information
[email protected]
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