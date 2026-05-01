Nativity of the Blessed Virgin Mary Catholic School
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Our mission
Nativity of the Blessed Virgin Mary Catholic School fosters a nurturing environment that promotes academic excellence and spiritual growth, guiding students to develop their faith and character while preparing them for lifelong learning and service.
Past events
Past events
Raffle
Split the Pot with Nativity BVM Catholic School!
May 1, 2:00 PM - May 15, 3:00 PM CDT
Our website
https://www.nativitybvm.org/
Contact information
[email protected]
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