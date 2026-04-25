Naval Ordnance Test Unit Recreation Committee
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Our mission
The Naval Ordnance Test Unit Recreation Committee enhances community well-being by organizing recreational activities and events for military personnel and their families, fostering camaraderie and support within the community.
Past events
Past events
Custom
Taco Wednesday
Apr 25, 10:45 - 1:00 PM EDT
Event
NOTU 126th Submarine Birthday Ball
Apr 11, 5:00 - 9:00 PM EDT
3435 N Atlantic Ave, Cocoa Beach, FL 32931, USA
More ways to support us
Custom
Dogs and Wash 18March2026
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Naval Ordnance Test Unit Recreation Committee's Shop
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Contact information
[email protected]
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