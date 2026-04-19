NED Alumni Association Of Michigan
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Our mission
The NED Alumni Association of Michigan fosters community among alumni through events, networking, and cultural celebrations, promoting collaboration and support for members while celebrating their shared heritage and achievements.
Past events
Past events
Event
NAAM Annual 2026 - Eid Milan Family Gathering
Apr 19, 5:00 - 10:00 PM EDT
29707 W 10 Mile Rd, Farmington, MI 48336, USA
Our website
https://nedian-na.com/alumni-associations/naam/
Contact information
[email protected]
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