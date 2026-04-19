NED Alumni Association Of Michigan

NED Alumni Association Of Michigan

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Our mission

The NED Alumni Association of Michigan fosters community among alumni through events, networking, and cultural celebrations, promoting collaboration and support for members while celebrating their shared heritage and achievements.
Past events
Past events
NAAM Annual 2026 - Eid Milan Family Gathering
Event
NAAM Annual 2026 - Eid Milan Family Gathering
Apr 19, 5:00 - 10:00 PM EDT
29707 W 10 Mile Rd, Farmington, MI 48336, USA

Our website

https://nedian-na.com/alumni-associations/naam/

Contact information

[email protected]
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