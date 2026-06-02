Neighborhood Alchemist Project
Subscribe
Donate
Our mission
The Neighborhood Alchemist Project empowers communities through transformative programs that foster personal growth, connection, and resilience. We celebrate collective achievements and nurture a supportive environment for all participants.
Events
Upcoming
Past
Upcoming
Past
Events
Event
LVEA Biddie League
Jun 2, 4:00 PM - Sep 2, 8:00 PM PDT
4141 Meadows Ln, Las Vegas, NV 89107, USA
Get your tickets
Our website
https://www.neighborhoodalchemist.org/donate
Contact information
[email protected]
Powered by