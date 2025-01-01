New Beginnings Covenant Ministries Church
Subscribe
Donate
Our mission
New Beginnings Covenant Ministries Church empowers women through spiritual growth, prayer, and community support. Our mission is to foster faith and renewal, creating a nurturing environment for personal and collective transformation.
Events
Events
Event
NBCM Women's Ministry Conference 2026
Jun 5, 5:00 PM - Jun 7, 11:00 AM CDT
7051 Mooresville Rd, Tanner, AL 35671, USA
Get your tickets
Contact information
[email protected]
Powered by