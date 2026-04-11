New Castle-Henry County Renaissance Festival

New Castle-Henry County Renaissance Festival

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Our mission

The New Castle-Henry County Renaissance Festival celebrates history, art, and community by creating an engaging festival experience that showcases local artisans and handcrafted goods, fostering education and cultural appreciation for all attendees.
Events
Events
2026 NCHC Renaissance Festival Vendor Booth Fee
Custom
2026 NCHC Renaissance Festival Vendor Booth Fee
Nov 7, 10:00 - 4:00 PM EST
218 S 15th St, New Castle, IN 47362, USA
Learn more

Our website

https://nchcrenfest.org/

Contact information

[email protected]
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