New Castle-Henry County Renaissance Festival
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Our mission
The New Castle-Henry County Renaissance Festival celebrates history, art, and community by creating an engaging festival experience that showcases local artisans and handcrafted goods, fostering education and cultural appreciation for all attendees.
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2026 NCHC Renaissance Festival Vendor Booth Fee
Nov 7, 10:00 - 4:00 PM EST
218 S 15th St, New Castle, IN 47362, USA
Learn more
Our website
https://nchcrenfest.org/
Contact information
[email protected]
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