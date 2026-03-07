New Haven Sail & Power Squadron, Inc.
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New Haven Sail & Power Squadron, Inc.
Our mission
New Haven Sail & Power Squadron promotes safe boating through education and community engagement, offering training, resources, and events to enhance maritime skills and foster a love for boating in the New Haven area.
Past events
Past events
Event
America's Boating Course
Mar 7, 9:00 - 1:00 PM EST
3 Westbrook Rd, Centerbrook, CT 06409, USA
Event
2026 Change of Watch
Feb 15, 1:00 - 4:00 PM EST
249 W Main St Unit 8, Branford, CT 06405, USA
Event
Boating with Confidence
Mar 29, 9:00 - 11:00 AM EDT
87 Harding Ave, Branford, CT 06405, USA
Event
Emergencies on the Water
Feb 22, 9:00 - 11:00 AM EST
87 Harding Ave, Branford, CT 06405, USA
Event
2025 Change of Watch
Feb 16, 1:00 - 4:00 PM EST
249 W Main St Unit 8, Branford, CT 06405, USA
Event
Docking/Undocking Seminar
Jan 25, 9:00 - 11:00 AM EST
87 Harding Ave, Branford, CT 06405
See more
Our website
https://www.nhsps.org/index.html
Contact information
[email protected]
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