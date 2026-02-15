New Horizons New Directions For Youths And Family Inc
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Our mission
New Horizons New Directions For Youths And Family Inc empowers youth and families by providing a safe space for growth, confidence-building, and community connections through engaging programs and events.
Past events
Past events
Event
Winter Wonderland Formal
Feb 15, 6:00 - 9:00 PM EST
814 Experiment St, Griffin, GA 30223, USA
More ways to support us
Donation
NHND Basketball Calendar Fundraiser
$0 of $5,000 goal
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Donation
NHND- Park's Textbook Scholarship Foundation
$0 of $7,500 goal
Donate today
Our website
https://www.nhndprep.org/
Contact information
[email protected]
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