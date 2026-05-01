New Life Bible Church
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Our mission
New Life Bible Church is dedicated to spreading the Gospel and supporting missions that transform lives. Through community events and partnerships, they aim to serve those in need and promote spiritual growth and outreach efforts.
Events
Events
Event
2nd Annual New Life Bible Clay Shoot
May 22, 8:30 - 2:00 PM CDT
7282 FM 51, Decatur, TX 76234, USA
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Our website
https://www.newlifebible.com/
Contact information
[email protected]
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