New Milford Goat Days Inc
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New Milford Goat Days Inc

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New Milford Goat Days Inc

Our mission

New Milford Goat Days Inc celebrates community through an annual festival featuring local vendors, food trucks, and family-friendly activities, promoting agriculture and fostering connections among residents and visitors in New Milford, CT.
Past events
Past events
New Milford GOAT Days
Custom
New Milford GOAT Days
May 15, 4:00 PM - May 17, 5:00 PM EDT
1 Young's Field Rd, New Milford, CT 06776, USA
New Milford GOAT Days
Event
New Milford GOAT Days
May 16, 4:00 PM - May 18, 5:00 PM EDT
6 Young's Field Rd, New Milford, CT 06776, USA

Our website

https://goatdays.com/

Contact information

[email protected]
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