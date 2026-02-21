New Saint Andrews College Inc
organization logo

New Saint Andrews College Inc

Subscribe
Donate

New Saint Andrews College Inc

Our mission

New Saint Andrews College fosters a Christ-centered education, cultivating a community of scholars who pursue truth, beauty, and goodness. Through rigorous academics and the arts, we prepare students to impact the world with wisdom and integrity.
Events
Events
Oxford 2026
Event
Oxford 2026
May 26, 12:00 AM - Jun 2, 12:00 AM PDT
Get your tickets
Summer Music Lessons
Event
Summer Music Lessons
May 18, 4:00 PM - Aug 14, 8:00 PM MDT
NSA North Campus, 112 N. Main Street, Moscow, Idaho 83843
Get your tickets
Edinburgh 2026
Event
Edinburgh 2026
Oct 6, 12:00 AM - Oct 13, 12:00 AM PDT
Get your tickets
More ways to support us
ATLAS Gym Membership
Membership
ATLAS Gym Membership
Welcome to the ATLAS Gym at New Saint Andrews College. Here, you'll find more than just a place to work out. As a member, you'll join a community where the pursuit of wisdom and virtue takes center floor.Join the mission today by selecting the membership that's right for you:
View membership
Donation
Patron THE PIERIAN GALLERY
*One time gifts over $50 will receive a Patron Pierian Gallery Shirt. $10 / month — Friend of THE PIERIANA simple way to show support and stay connected.Quarterly patron email with exhibition news, resources, and opportunities.Early announcements for Calls for artists and ClassesRecognition on the Pierian Gallery website (name listed)Complimentary Patron PIERIAN GALLERY Shirt$25 / month — Supporter of THE PIERIANFor patrons who want a closer relationship with the gallery.All Friend benefitsInvitations to Opening receptions and Special eventsBehind-the-scenes updates from the Gallery Director10% discount on Pierian SHOP merchandise$50 / month — PIERIAN AdvocateFor those who actively champion the arts.All Supporter benefitsEarly access to select Exhibitions and Programs10% discount on artwork purchases (up to $500)Annual patron-only studio visit or artist talk (virtual or in-person)$100 / month — PIERIAN Collector’s CircleFor serious supporters and collectors.All Advocate benefits15% discount on artwork purchases (up to $1,000)Priority invitations to VIP previews and private eventsName recognized in exhibition catalogs and select gallery materials$250 / month — PIERIAN CircleOur highest level of patronage, sustaining the gallery’s mission.All Collector’s Circle benefits20% discount on artwork purchases (no cap)Private annual tour with the gallery director and board members. Recognition as a lead patron on the website and in the galleryComplimentary tickets to all ticketed PIERIAN events and studio classes.
Donate today

Our website

https://nsa.edu/

Contact information

[email protected]
Powered by