New Saint Andrews College Inc

Donation

Patron THE PIERIAN GALLERY

*One time gifts over $50 will receive a Patron Pierian Gallery Shirt. $10 / month — Friend of THE PIERIANA simple way to show support and stay connected.Quarterly patron email with exhibition news, resources, and opportunities.Early announcements for Calls for artists and ClassesRecognition on the Pierian Gallery website (name listed)Complimentary Patron PIERIAN GALLERY Shirt$25 / month — Supporter of THE PIERIANFor patrons who want a closer relationship with the gallery.All Friend benefitsInvitations to Opening receptions and Special eventsBehind-the-scenes updates from the Gallery Director10% discount on Pierian SHOP merchandise$50 / month — PIERIAN AdvocateFor those who actively champion the arts.All Supporter benefitsEarly access to select Exhibitions and Programs10% discount on artwork purchases (up to $500)Annual patron-only studio visit or artist talk (virtual or in-person)$100 / month — PIERIAN Collector’s CircleFor serious supporters and collectors.All Advocate benefits15% discount on artwork purchases (up to $1,000)Priority invitations to VIP previews and private eventsName recognized in exhibition catalogs and select gallery materials$250 / month — PIERIAN CircleOur highest level of patronage, sustaining the gallery’s mission.All Collector’s Circle benefits20% discount on artwork purchases (no cap)Private annual tour with the gallery director and board members. Recognition as a lead patron on the website and in the galleryComplimentary tickets to all ticketed PIERIAN events and studio classes.