Dunedin New World Celts Inc
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Dunedin New World Celts Inc

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Dunedin New World Celts Inc

Our mission

New World Celts Inc promotes Celtic culture through scholarships for youth in music, dance, and athletics. They host events like whisky tastings to raise funds, fostering community engagement and cultural appreciation.
Events
Events
Scottish Artisanal Gin Tasting Presented By Dunedin New World Celts - Outpost 611
Event
Scottish Artisanal Gin Tasting Presented By Dunedin New World Celts - Outpost 611
Jun 6, 2:00 - 3:00 PM EDT
2454 McMullen Booth Rd ste 103, Clearwater, FL 33759, USA
Get your tickets
New World Celts Sponsorships for the 2026 Series
Custom
New World Celts Sponsorships for the 2026 Series
May 16 - Sep 12 | 3 dates & times
Learn more
Whisky Tastings Presented By Dunedin New World Celts - Flanagan’s Irish Pub
Event
Whisky Tastings Presented By Dunedin New World Celts - Flanagan’s Irish Pub
Sep 12, 2:30 - 4:30 PM EDT
465 Main St, Dunedin, FL 34698, USA
Get your tickets
More ways to support us
Donate to make a difference
Donation
Donate to make a difference
🌟 Join us in Creating Change! 🌟The New World Celts is dedicated to promoting Celtic History and supporting Celtic Culture in the New World. New World Celts, Inc. conducts business locally through our NWC Chapters. We currently have 8 local Chapters hosting events and raising our banner in Florida. The funds raised help support participants in Celtic arts, such as bagpipers, drummers, Celtic dancers, highland games athletes, and cultural reenactors.The New World Celts is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization, making contributions tax-deductible.Thank you for supporting our mission, your support is invaluable.
Donate today

Our website

https://dunedinnwc.org/

Contact information

[email protected]
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