Dunedin New World Celts Inc

Donation

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🌟 Join us in Creating Change! 🌟The New World Celts is dedicated to promoting Celtic History and supporting Celtic Culture in the New World. New World Celts, Inc. conducts business locally through our NWC Chapters. We currently have 8 local Chapters hosting events and raising our banner in Florida. The funds raised help support participants in Celtic arts, such as bagpipers, drummers, Celtic dancers, highland games athletes, and cultural reenactors.The New World Celts is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization, making contributions tax-deductible.Thank you for supporting our mission, your support is invaluable.