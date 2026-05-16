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Governor Hank Baker's Military Kampership

Imagine a summer filled with laughter, adventure and the joy of making lifelong friends. Now, imagine that for a child who facecs the unique challenges of military life - deployments, frequent moves and the constant worry for a parent serving overseas.Governor Hank Baker's Military Kampership aims to turn that vision into reality. We are conducting a campaign to provide an enriching summer camp experience to children of active-duty military personnel, veterans and those who have made the ultimate sacrifice.Why Kamp Kiwanis?For these children, camp isn't just about s'mores and swimming. It's a chance to:-Connect with others who understand: Build bonds with peers who share similar experiences.-Find a sense of normalcy: Enjoy the carefree joys of childhood, away from the stresses of military life.-Build resilience and confidence: Participate in activities that foster personal growth and leadership skills.-Create lasting memories: Experience the magic of summer camp and forge friendshiups that will last a lifetime.We are committed to raising the funds needed to send as many military children to Kamp Kiwanis this year as well as future years.