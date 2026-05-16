New York District Kiwanis Foundation Inc
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New York District Kiwanis Foundation Inc

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New York District Kiwanis Foundation Inc

Our mission

The New York District Kiwanis Foundation runs Kamp Kiwanis which provides economically disadvantaged children and those with special needs a weeklong sleepaway camp experience at Kamp Kiwanis, fostering inclusion and personal growth in a supportive environment. We also provide scholarships to graduating High School Seniors and support Disaster Relief efforts around the world.

Events
Events
New York District Kiwanis Foundation Inc's Annual Raffle 2026
Raffle
New York District Kiwanis Foundation Inc's Annual Raffle 2026
May 16, 6:00 AM - Aug 8, 7:00 PM EDT
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More ways to support us
Donate to Support Kamp Kiwanis
Donation
Donate to Support Kamp Kiwanis
The New York District Kiwanis Foundation runs Kamp Kiwanis, located near Rome, NY. This Kamp provides a weeklong opportunity for a child aged 8-14 to have a sleep away camp opportunity. The children are economically disadvantaged or have special needs and are fully integrated into the camp activities.We also provide an opportunity for adults with disabilites to attend the Kamp for a week prior to the start of the season.You can provide a one time donation or a monthly giving donation. All funds donated will go to support the activities and kampers at Kamp Kiwanis.
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Kaiser Fellowship
Kaiser FellowshipThe Anton J. "Tony" Kaiser Fellowship is a way to honor an individual for their service while supporting Kamp Kiwanis.A Regular Kaiser includes a lapel pin, Kaiser Medal, Kaiser Display Plaque and Jacket.A Diamond Kaiser includes a lapel pin, Kaiser Medal, Kaiser Display Plaque and Diamond Jacket.The Elite Kaiser is a custom-designed lapel pin with four levels of diamonds.Each level of Kaisers is a $1000 donation to Kamp Kiwanis. Must have previous level to get the next one. Regular Kaiser, Diamond Kaiser and the four Level Elite Pins each require a $1000 donation to the New York District Kiwanis Foundation.
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Governor Hank Baker's Military Kampership
Donation
Governor Hank Baker's Military Kampership
Imagine a summer filled with laughter, adventure and the joy of making lifelong friends. Now, imagine that for a child who facecs the unique challenges of military life - deployments, frequent moves and the constant worry for a parent serving overseas.Governor Hank Baker's Military Kampership aims to turn that vision into reality. We are conducting a campaign to provide an enriching summer camp experience to children of active-duty military personnel, veterans and those who have made the ultimate sacrifice.Why Kamp Kiwanis?For these children, camp isn't just about s'mores and swimming. It's a chance to:-Connect with others who understand: Build bonds with peers who share similar experiences.-Find a sense of normalcy: Enjoy the carefree joys of childhood, away from the stresses of military life.-Build resilience and confidence: Participate in activities that foster personal growth and leadership skills.-Create lasting memories: Experience the magic of summer camp and forge friendshiups that will last a lifetime.We are committed to raising the funds needed to send as many military children to Kamp Kiwanis this year as well as future years.
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Brick Recognition Program
Brick Recognition ProgramThe Brick Recognition Program was designed to provide working capital for Kamp Kiwanis. The brick you choose will be custom engraved to your specifications within the limits of the brick size. These bricks form the walls of Governors Hall and the Dining Hall at Kamp Kiwanis and are updated annually before Open House.There are 3 sizes of bricks available:4"x"8" - 2 lines, 14 spaces each line - $18012"x12" - 6 lines, 20 spaces each line - 85016"x16" - 6 lines, 20 spaces each line - $1000
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Buy a Bench Program
Buy a Bench ProgramFunds raised from the Buy a Bench Program will allow Kamp Kiwanis to continue to improve upon activities, construction projects and more. The bench you purchase will be custom engraved to your specifications within the limits of the bench size. These benches line the paths of Kamp Kiwanis.
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Adopt an Acre Program
Adopt an Acre ProgramThe Adopt an Acre Program is designed to provie working capital for Kamp Kiwanis. In recognition of adopting an acre, the recipient will have an engraved plaque and an engraved brick placed on the wall of the Dining Hall at Kamp Kiwanis.
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Our website

https://www.kampkiwanis.org/

Contact information

[email protected]

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