New York, NY Chapter of The Foundation for NC A&T State University, Inc.

Membership

NYC Alumni Chapter of NC A&T State University Membership

The NYC Alumni Chapter of North Carolina A&T State University is a vibrant and dynamic community dedicated to fostering connections, providing support, and promoting the legacy of our esteemed institution. By joining our chapter, you become part of a network that spans across New York City and beyond, offering numerous bbenefits including networking opportunities, profEssional development, community engagement, social activities, and University and student Support. By paying your $100 annual dues, you directly support the chapter’s operations and initiatives, ensuring we can continue to provide valuable programs and services. Your contribution helps to:- Fund scholarships and financial aid for current NC A&T students from the NYC area.- Organize events and activities that enhance the alumni experience and foster a strong sense of community.- Support chapter administration, communications, and outreach efforts to keep members informed and engaged.- Facilitate partnerships with local organizations and businesses to create more opportunities for our members.Joining the NYC Alumni Chapter of NC A&T and paying your dues is an investment in yourself, your fellow Aggies, and the future of our beloved university. Together, we can achieve great things and continue to uphold the legacy of excellence that defines NC A&T.**Please note, you can remove the fee at checkout by selecting "other" from the dropdown menu and putting "0" in the contribution box.