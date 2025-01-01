Donation

Donate to the NLFIA

Your gift supports the everyday life of Newton Lower Falls—from neighborhood clean‑ups and greenery to gatherings that help neighbors meet, talk, and plan together. 🌳Where does your money go? It enables the Newton Lower Falls Improvement Association to: ● Invest, maintain, and improve our publicgardens and landscapes ● Plant and care for most of the perimetertrees around Hamilton Field, ● Host the neighborhood email list ● Publish our newsletter - the Lower FallsLowDown ● Organize and run our well-loved communityevents, including: - New Year’s Day Open House - Share the Love Potluck - Falls Ball - Progressive Dinner - Free Movies on the Field Thank you for helping keep our community connected and welcoming. 🏡