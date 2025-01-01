Newton Lower Falls Improvement Association

Newton Lower Falls Improvement Association

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Our mission

The Newton Lower Falls Improvement Association enhances community life by preserving local history, promoting environmental stewardship, and fostering community engagement through events and initiatives that strengthen neighborhood bonds.
More ways to support us
Newton Lower Falls Improvement Association's Memberships
Membership
Newton Lower Falls Improvement Association's Memberships
Join the LFIA by becoming a member today. Your membership directly supports our mission. 🤝Thank you for choosing to be part of our community. Together, we can make a positive impact on our neighborhood. 🚀Ready to make a difference? Start your participation by becoming a member now!
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Donate to the NLFIA
Donation
Donate to the NLFIA
Your gift supports the everyday life of Newton Lower Falls—from neighborhood clean‑ups and greenery to gatherings that help neighbors meet, talk, and plan together. 🌳Where does your money go? It enables the Newton Lower Falls Improvement Association to: ● Invest, maintain, and improve our publicgardens and landscapes ● Plant and care for most of the perimetertrees around Hamilton Field, ● Host the neighborhood email list ● Publish our newsletter - the Lower FallsLowDown ● Organize and run our well-loved communityevents, including: - New Year’s Day Open House - Share the Love Potluck - Falls Ball - Progressive Dinner - Free Movies on the Field Thank you for helping keep our community connected and welcoming. 🏡
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Our website

https://newtonlowerfalls.org/

Contact information

[email protected]
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