Newu Inc empowers individuals through education and community engagement, fostering personal growth and social change. They provide resources and support for students to thrive academically and socially, promoting lifelong learning and leadership.
Past events
Past events
Event
Class of 2026 Graduation Lunch
Jun 6, 1:00 - 3:00 PM EDT
1101 Pennsylvania Ave NW, Washington, DC 20004, USA
Event
NewU 1st Commencement Lunch Celebration
Jun 7, 1:00 - 3:00 PM EDT
1101 Pennsylvania Avenue NW, Washington, DC 20004, USA