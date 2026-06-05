NFBPA Greater Houston
Subscribe
Donate
Our mission
NFBPA Greater Houston empowers Black public administrators through leadership development, networking, and advocacy. We strive for stronger representation in public service, fostering opportunities and support for our community's leaders.
Past events
Past events
Raffle
NFBPA Greater Houston's Kickoff Raffle 2026
Jun 5, 4:00 - 9:00 PM CDT
More ways to support us
Donation
Donate to Power the Black Agenda
$0 of $40,000 goal
Donate today
Donation
Help NFBPA Reach Our Goal of Raising $40,000 for Our 40th Anniversary
$0 of $2,000 goal
Donate today
Our website
https://nfbpahoustontx.org/
Contact information
[email protected]
Powered by