NFBPA Greater Houston

NFBPA Greater Houston

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Our mission

NFBPA Greater Houston empowers Black public administrators through leadership development, networking, and advocacy. We strive for stronger representation in public service, fostering opportunities and support for our community's leaders.
Past events
Past events
NFBPA Greater Houston's Kickoff Raffle 2026
Raffle
NFBPA Greater Houston's Kickoff Raffle 2026
Jun 5, 4:00 - 9:00 PM CDT
More ways to support us
Donate to Power the Black Agenda
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Donate to Power the Black Agenda
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Donate today
Help NFBPA Reach Our Goal of Raising $40,000 for Our 40th Anniversary
Donation
Help NFBPA Reach Our Goal of Raising $40,000 for Our 40th Anniversary
$0 of $2,000 goal
Donate today

Our website

https://nfbpahoustontx.org/

Contact information

[email protected]
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