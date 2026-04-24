Nick Sheahan Scholarship Fund

Nick Sheahan Scholarship Fund

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Our mission

The Nick Sheahan Scholarship Fund honors Nick's legacy by supporting youth passionate about the sea, providing scholarships for maritime education and adventure, ensuring his spirit inspires future generations to pursue their dreams.
Past events
Past events
Nick Sheahan Scholarship Fund's - Electronic 50/50 Raffle
Raffle
Nick Sheahan Scholarship Fund's - Electronic 50/50 Raffle
Apr 24, 4:00 PM - May 3, 5:00 PM EDT
19th Annual Nick Sheahan Dolphin Rodeo
Event
19th Annual Nick Sheahan Dolphin Rodeo
May 1, 5:00 PM - May 3, 5:00 PM EDT
90800 Overseas Hwy, Tavernier, FL 33070, USA
More ways to support us
Donate to make a difference in the keys kids future!
Donation
Donate to make a difference in the keys kids future!
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Our website

https://www.nicksheahan.com/

Contact information

[email protected]
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