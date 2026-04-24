The Nick Sheahan Scholarship Fund honors Nick's legacy by supporting youth passionate about the sea, providing scholarships for maritime education and adventure, ensuring his spirit inspires future generations to pursue their dreams.
Past events
Past events
Raffle
Nick Sheahan Scholarship Fund's - Electronic 50/50 Raffle
Apr 24, 4:00 PM - May 3, 5:00 PM EDT
Event
19th Annual Nick Sheahan Dolphin Rodeo
May 1, 5:00 PM - May 3, 5:00 PM EDT
90800 Overseas Hwy, Tavernier, FL 33070, USA
More ways to support us
Donation
Donate to make a difference in the keys kids future!