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Night Student Association's Shirley's Popcorn Fundraiser

**PICK-UP AT UT COLLEGE OF LAW WEEK OF 4/20**Welcome to the NSA Popcorn Fundraiser!The Night Student Association is proud to partner with Shirley’s Gourmet Popcorn Company, founded in Bluffton by former classmate Pete Suter. What began as a small‑town tradition has grown into a nationally loved popcorn brand known for creativity, quality, and community spirit.As non‑traditional law students balancing work, family, and school, we’re excited to support a business built by someone who once shared our journey. Shirley’s has even created a special UT popcorn mix, available only through this fundraiser, along with their signature flavors.Thank you for supporting NSA!NSA OfficersKaitlyn Coutcher, PresidentMegan Doughty, Vice PresidentSara DeHaven, TreasurerScott Heald, Secretary