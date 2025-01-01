Night Student Association

Night Student Association

Subscribe

Our mission

The Night Student Association supports non-traditional law students at the University of Toledo by fostering community, providing resources, and organizing events that enhance their educational experience while balancing work and family commitments.
More ways to support us
Night Student Association's Shirley's Popcorn Fundraiser
Shop
Night Student Association's Shirley's Popcorn Fundraiser
**PICK-UP AT UT COLLEGE OF LAW WEEK OF 4/20**Welcome to the NSA Popcorn Fundraiser!The Night Student Association is proud to partner with Shirley’s Gourmet Popcorn Company, founded in Bluffton by former classmate Pete Suter. What began as a small‑town tradition has grown into a nationally loved popcorn brand known for creativity, quality, and community spirit.As non‑traditional law students balancing work, family, and school, we’re excited to support a business built by someone who once shared our journey. Shirley’s has even created a special UT popcorn mix, available only through this fundraiser, along with their signature flavors.Thank you for supporting NSA!NSA OfficersKaitlyn Coutcher, PresidentMegan Doughty, Vice PresidentSara DeHaven, TreasurerScott Heald, Secretary
View shop

Our website

https://invonet.utoledo.edu/organization/night-student-association-college-of-law

Contact information

[email protected]
Powered by