Niles Band Boosters Incorporated
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Niles Band Boosters Incorporated
Our mission
Niles Band Boosters support the Niles McKinley Marching Band through fundraising and community events, fostering musical excellence and enriching student experiences in the arts.
Events
Events
Event
Summer Band Camp Fee
Jul 27, 8:00 AM - Jul 31, 7:00 PM EDT
Niles, OH 44446, USA
Get your tickets
Event
100th Anniversary Celebration Alumni Night
Sep 25, 5:00 - 10:00 PM EDT
Niles, OH 44446, USA
Get your tickets
More ways to support us
Donation
Donate to The Niles Red Dragon Marching Band
$0 of $1,000 goal
Donate today
Our website
https://www.nilesreddragonsband.org/
Contact information
[email protected]
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