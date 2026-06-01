Nipomo Soccer
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Our mission
Nipomo Soccer fosters youth development through soccer, promoting teamwork, discipline, and physical fitness. Our mission is to provide a positive environment for players of all skill levels to grow, learn, and enjoy the game.
Events
Events
Raffle
Nipomo Soccer's US Jersey Raffle 6/19/26
Jun 19, 11:00 - 2:00 PM PDT
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Raffle
Nipomo Soccer's Mexico Jersey Raffle 6/11/26
Jul 11, 11:00 - 12:45 PM PDT
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Raffle
Nipomo Soccer's US Jersey Raffle 6/12/26
Jul 12, 5:00 - 6:45 PM PDT
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Raffle
Nipomo Soccer's Mexico Jersey Raffle 6/18/26
Jul 18, 5:00 - 8:00 PM PDT
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See more
Our website
https://nipomosc.org/
Contact information
[email protected]
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