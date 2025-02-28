NMED Employee Association
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NMED Employee Association

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NMED Employee Association

Our mission

Our mission is to support social, wellbeing, fundraising, and recreational programs and activities for the benefit of the New Mexico Environment Department employees.
Events
Events
Isotopes Baseball 5/31
Custom
Isotopes Baseball 5/31
May 31, 1:35 - 7:35 PM MDT
1601 Avenida Cesar Chavez SE, Albuquerque, NM 87106, USA
Learn more
Isotopes Baseball 6/27
Custom
Isotopes Baseball 6/27
Jun 27, 6:35 - 10:00 PM MDT
1601 Avenida Cesar Chavez SE, Albuquerque, NM 87106, USA
Learn more
End of an Era Gala
Event
End of an Era Gala
Oct 17, 6:00 - 9:00 PM MDT
Get your tickets
More ways to support us
SWAG Shop
Shop
SWAG Shop
Welcome to the NMED Employee Association SWAG Shop! 🛍️💚Every purchase you make helps support our mission to benefit our workplace through social, wellbeing, recreational, and fundraising activities.🍨From ice cream socials and raffle baskets to group outings like Lobos baseball games⚾ and fun employee contests🏆 your support makes these moments possible.Browse our growing selection of NMED & Employee Association-themed gear and goodies, find something you love, and know that each purchase goes right back into creating meaningful experiences for our colleagues across the department.Thank you for supporting the NMED Employee Association! Your contribution truly makes a difference.
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Donate to the NMED Employee Association
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Our website

https://intranet.env.nm.gov/employee-association/

Contact information

[email protected]
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