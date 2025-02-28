Shop

SWAG Shop

Welcome to the NMED Employee Association SWAG Shop! 🛍️💚Every purchase you make helps support our mission to benefit our workplace through social, wellbeing, recreational, and fundraising activities.🍨From ice cream socials and raffle baskets to group outings like Lobos baseball games⚾ and fun employee contests🏆 your support makes these moments possible.Browse our growing selection of NMED & Employee Association-themed gear and goodies, find something you love, and know that each purchase goes right back into creating meaningful experiences for our colleagues across the department.Thank you for supporting the NMED Employee Association! Your contribution truly makes a difference.