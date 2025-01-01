No More Lost Voices, Inc.

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2nd Annual No More Lost Voices EVENT T-shirt (Pre Sale)

NO MORE LOST VOICES Event T-Shirt PresalePre-order your official NO MORE LOST VOICES event shirt today and help support a cause that matters.This is a presale for the event shirts. All shirts will be ordered together once the presale ends and are expected to arrive approximately one week before the event. Shirts purchased through the app will be available for local delivery within Harlan County or can be picked up once they arrive.Please note that this is a presale item and shirts will not ship immediately.Every shirt purchased helps support the NO MORE LOST VOICES event, youth-led programming, scholarships for local students, and future opportunities to help bring youth ideas and positive change into our community.Thank you for supporting NO MORE LOST VOICES and helping us make sure there are no more lost voices.Be part of the movement.Be part of the change.Help make sure no voice is lost.