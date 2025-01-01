North America Chattada Srivaishnava Cultural Association Inc

NACSA (North America Chattada Sri Vaishnava Cultural Association) is a nonprofit organization dedicated to preserving and promoting the Chattada Sri Vaishnava heritage, culture, and traditions across North America.Your lifetime membership connects you with a vibrant community of families across the United States, Canada, Mexico, Central America, and the Caribbean who share our rich cultural and spiritual heritage rooted in Sri Vaishnavism.As a lifetime member you will receive:Access to NACSA cultural events and community gatheringsOpportunities to connect with Chattada Sri Vaishnava families across North AmericaMentorship and community support through our Bandhu programUpdates through the NACSA magazine and editorial publicationsRepresentation through regional coordinatorsMembership is open to individuals and families of Chattada Sri Vaishnava heritage or those who wish to support and participate in our cultural mission.For questions contact us at [email protected]
or visit https://www.na-csa.org