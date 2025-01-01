North America Ghanaian Youth Association Inc

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Collegiate & Young Professionals Conference

✨ Join us in Creating Change! ✨The Collegiate & Young Professionals (CYP) Conference brings together college students, young professionals, mentors, and community leaders for a weekend focused on faith, leadership, and impact.CYP exists to help young adults:Grow Spiritually • Advance Professionally • Connect SociallyThrough worship, mentorship, workshops, and networking opportunities, participants deepen their relationship with God while developing the skills and relationships needed to thrive in their careers and communities.Although rooted in the North American Ghanaian Seventh-day Adventist community, the conference is open to anyone seeking faith-centered personal and professional growth.How your support helpsDonations support both the conference and the broader work of CYP, including:Visionaries in Action entrepreneurial initiativesLeadership and professional development programmingWorkshops, speakers, and conference resourcesFinancial TransparencyThis initiative is part of the Collegiate & Young Professionals (CYP) network serving young adults within the North American Ghanaian Seventh-day Adventist community.Donations are processed through the North American Ghanaian Youth Association (NAGYA), a registered nonprofit serving as the fiscal sponsor for this initiative.