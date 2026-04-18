North American Bangladeshi Islamic Community

Donation

Zakat to NABIC Projects

Your Zakat is a trust and a powerful means of uplifting those in need. Through NABIC, your Zakat reaches some of the most vulnerable communities, including Rohingya refugees, orphans, and struggling families.With your support, NABIC provides essential healthcare, education, food assistance, and orphan care through our Centers for Humanity and humanitarian projects in Bangladesh and beyond.This Ramadan, fulfill your Zakat obligation in a way that brings hope, dignity, and relief to those who need it most.Give your Zakat today and make a lasting impact.