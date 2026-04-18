North American Bangladeshi Islamic Community

North American Bangladeshi Islamic Community

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Our mission

NABIC uplifts disadvantaged families in Bangladesh and the Bangladeshi diaspora in North America through education, scholarships, and humanitarian relief, rooted in Islamic values of charity and social justice.
Past events
Past events
Tampa Fundraising
Event
Tampa Fundraising
Apr 18, 6:00 - 9:00 PM CDT
10706 Plantation Bay Dr, Tampa, FL 33647, USA
More ways to support us
NABIC 2026 Ramadan Fundraising, St Louis, MO
Donation
NABIC 2026 Ramadan Fundraising, St Louis, MO
$7,025 of $100,000 goal
Donate today
Zakat to NABIC Projects
Donation
Zakat to NABIC Projects
Your Zakat is a trust and a powerful means of uplifting those in need. Through NABIC, your Zakat reaches some of the most vulnerable communities, including Rohingya refugees, orphans, and struggling families.With your support, NABIC provides essential healthcare, education, food assistance, and orphan care through our Centers for Humanity and humanitarian projects in Bangladesh and beyond.This Ramadan, fulfill your Zakat obligation in a way that brings hope, dignity, and relief to those who need it most.Give your Zakat today and make a lasting impact.
Donate today
SLT Machine needed for Mustafiz Glaucoma Research & Eye Hospital, Dhaka, Bangladesh
Donation
SLT Machine needed for Mustafiz Glaucoma Research & Eye Hospital, Dhaka, Bangladesh
$0 of $60,000 goal
Donate today

Our website

https://www.nabic.org/

Contact information

[email protected]
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