North Carolina Jigsaw Puzzle Association
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North Carolina Jigsaw Puzzle Association

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North Carolina Jigsaw Puzzle Association

Our mission

The North Carolina Jigsaw Puzzle Association promotes community engagement through puzzle-related events, competitions, and workshops, fostering connections among puzzle enthusiasts while enhancing skills and enjoyment of the art of puzzling.
Events
Events
Speed Puzzling at Raleigh Brewing
Event
Speed Puzzling at Raleigh Brewing
Feb 24 - Nov 24 | 10 dates & times
3709 Neil St, Raleigh, NC 27607, USA
Get your tickets
Puzzle Night at Atomic Clock
Event
Puzzle Night at Atomic Clock
Mar 2 - Jul 6 | 5 dates & times
501 Washington St # A, Durham, NC 27701, USA
Get your tickets
North Carolina Monthly Virtual Solo Competition
Event
North Carolina Monthly Virtual Solo Competition
Jun 17 - Aug 19 | 3 dates & times
Get your tickets

Our website

https://ncjigsaw.org/

Contact information

[email protected]
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