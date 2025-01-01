North Central Alamance Fire Department Inc

Raffle

13 for Station 13 Spring Raffle 2026

North Central VFD is excited to launch a hot new fundraiser — 13 Days of Milwaukee Tools for Station 13!For just a $20 donation, you receive a ticket giving you up to 13 chances to win incredible Milwaukee Tool prizes.💰 Total value of tools: $4,817!🎉 13 drawings. 13 winners. 13 chances to score big!⌛️Drawings to be held on Facebook once all 600 tickets are sold. Winners will be notified!Support Station 13 and don’t miss your chance to win while giving back to your local Fire Department! 🔥🎟️Thank you for your support. Every contribution, big or small, makes a significant difference. ✨