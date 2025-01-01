North Central Alamance Fire Department Inc

North Central Alamance Fire Department Inc

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Our mission

North Central Alamance Fire Department Inc is dedicated to serving our community through volunteer firefighting. We aim to foster safety and compassion, relying on donations and volunteer efforts to enhance our services and support local needs.
More ways to support us
13 for Station 13 Spring Raffle 2026
Raffle
13 for Station 13 Spring Raffle 2026
North Central VFD is excited to launch a hot new fundraiser — 13 Days of Milwaukee Tools for Station 13!For just a $20 donation, you receive a ticket giving you up to 13 chances to win incredible Milwaukee Tool prizes.💰 Total value of tools: $4,817!🎉 13 drawings. 13 winners. 13 chances to score big!⌛️Drawings to be held on Facebook once all 600 tickets are sold. Winners will be notified!Support Station 13 and don’t miss your chance to win while giving back to your local Fire Department! 🔥🎟️Thank you for your support. Every contribution, big or small, makes a significant difference. ✨
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Available for purchase!
Shop
Available for purchase!
Welcome to our online shop-Every purchase you make directly supports our mission. Address Signs allow your home or business to be spotted easier and faster for Emergency Responders.Fire Blankets are great to keep in the kitchen and or garage.Thank you for supporting North Central Alamance Volunteer Fire Department
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Contact information

[email protected]
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