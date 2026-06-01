North Central Sight Services Inc

North Central Sight Services Inc

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Our mission

North Central Sight Services empowers individuals who are blind or visually impaired by providing essential services and resources, enabling them to live independently and fully enjoy life through programs like vision screenings and assistive technology.
Events
Events
Golf for Sight 2026
Event
Golf for Sight 2026
Jun 26, 7:00 - 2:00 PM EDT
352 Allenwood Camp Ln, Montgomery, PA 17752, USA
Get your tickets
White Cane 5k Sponsorships
Event
White Cane 5k Sponsorships
Oct 3, 9:00 - 11:00 AM EDT
2121 Reach Rd, Williamsport, PA 17701, USA
Get your tickets
More ways to support us
2026 Sponsorship Packages
Membership
2026 Sponsorship Packages
Your investment in North Central Sight Services provides you the unique opportunity to connect with communities in Bradford, Centre, Clinton, Lycoming, Sullivan and Tioga Counties, to build brand awareness, and show your organizations support for our mission to remove barriers and enhance independence.Each event reaches a different key audience segment and provides a fun and entertaining way to show your support. By supporting North Central Sight Services, you are able to:Connect with your community,Enjoy comprehensive and consistent marketing,Represent your organization,Gain positive exposure andMake your commitment once – decide in as little as one meeting what you want your year to look like.Your contribution supports our organization by bringing together resources, so vital mission services continue to thrive, and capital needs are met. As an annual sponsor, you won’t be contacted numerous times throughout the year for event sponsorships because they are included!
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Our website

https://www.ncsight.org/

Contact information

[email protected]
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