North Central Sight Services Inc

Membership

2026 Sponsorship Packages

Your investment in North Central Sight Services provides you the unique opportunity to connect with communities in Bradford, Centre, Clinton, Lycoming, Sullivan and Tioga Counties, to build brand awareness, and show your organizations support for our mission to remove barriers and enhance independence.Each event reaches a different key audience segment and provides a fun and entertaining way to show your support. By supporting North Central Sight Services, you are able to:Connect with your community,Enjoy comprehensive and consistent marketing,Represent your organization,Gain positive exposure andMake your commitment once – decide in as little as one meeting what you want your year to look like.Your contribution supports our organization by bringing together resources, so vital mission services continue to thrive, and capital needs are met. As an annual sponsor, you won’t be contacted numerous times throughout the year for event sponsorships because they are included!